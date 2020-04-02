Warning: Marquette Board of Light and Power warns customers about potential scam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Board of Light & Power is warning their customers of potential Robo-Call scams.

Customers have reported calls being received stating that they have been billed incorrectly and that they should “press 1” to speak with a customer service representative to receive a credit on their bill.

The Marquette Board of Light & Power reminds customers that they do not currently utilize any Auto-Calls or Robo-Calls.

If a customer has any question as to the validity of a call they receive in regards to their electric account from someone claiming to be an employee of the Marquette Board of Light & Power, they advise to hang-up and call our Main Office at (906) 228-0311 to speak directly with a customer service representative