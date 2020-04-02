Warning: Marquette Board of Light and Power warns customers about potential scam

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Board of Light & Power is warning their customers of potential Robo-Call scams.

Customers have reported calls being received stating that they have been billed incorrectly and that they should “press 1” to speak with a customer service representative to receive a credit on their bill.

The Marquette Board of Light & Power reminds customers that they do not currently utilize any Auto-Calls or Robo-Calls.

If a customer has any question as to the validity of a call they receive in regards to their electric account from someone claiming to be an employee of the Marquette Board of Light & Power, they advise to hang-up and call our Main Office at (906) 228-0311 to speak directly with a customer service representative

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Latest News Video

Applications open for Rabbit Island School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Applications open for Rabbit Island School"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"

Precious Metals 4-1-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 4-1-2020"

Stocks 4-1-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 4-1-2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"