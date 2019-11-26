Washing your Thanksgiving turkey can spread germs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Thanksgiving will soon be here, and that means many of us will spend hours preparing dinner.

However, before you start cooking Local 3 has advice about how to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner properly and cleanly.

Most people wash or rinse their turkey in a sink before putting it in the oven. And while that might sound like a good idea, you may be doing more harm than good.

Food experts say, washing your turkey won’t make it safer it may just cause cross-contamination.

” When you clean the turkey you want to be conscious of avoiding spreading bacteria from that turkey to surfaces in your kitchen, so if you wash that in a sink you’re gonna wanna clean that sink with soap, water, and potentially a bleach solution, ” says Patrick Jacuzzo, the Director of Environmental Health at the Marquette County Health Department.

Jacuzzo says this also goes for your countertops, anytime raw poultry makes contact with a surface make sure it’s cleaned and sanitized.

According to the Associated Press, germs that can make people sick are common in the guts of healthy poultry and are legally allowed to be on raw turkey and chicken.

” What you’re worried about when you’re preparing a turkey is salmonella and also potentially campylobacter, so basically the types of bacteria that cause food-borne illness that are associated with poultry, ” continues Jacuzzo.

Jacuzzo ends by telling me the only way to make sure your turkey is safe to eat is by cooking it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.