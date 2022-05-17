WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden travelled to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with a community still reeling after a horrific shooting that authorities say was racially motivated.

The president offered comfort and expressed deep frustration over why crimes like this keep happening. He called on America to condemn the white supremacy and hateful rhetoric he says fueled Saturday’s massacre.

The president and the first lady visited the memorial outside the Buffalo neighborhood grocery store where the shooting took place and met privately with grieving families.

“We’ve come to grieve with you,” Biden said. “It’s not the same but we know a little bit what it’s like to lose a piece of your soul.”

He said America must reject the racial hatred that was apparently the motive for the murder of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo.

“The ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None,” Biden said. “What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism.”

He also called on lawmakers to address gun control.

New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, promised to push for action in the U.S. Senate.

“To oppose the poison of white supremacy that inspired this attack,” Schumer said.

“I promise you every single one of us are dedicated to doing that until it’s done,” Gillibrand said.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate condemned the violence.

“Our nation is heartbroken,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

“Racism of any sort is abhorrent in America and ought to be stood up to by everybody,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

But McConnell said gun control legislation will have to come from Democrats.

The president said commentators and politicians must refuse to use racism to gain profits or power and said no one can remain on the sidelines.