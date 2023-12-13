WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A House vote to officially authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is expected to happen later today.

Republicans say it’s an important step to allow them to dig deeper into hotly contested allegations of corruption.

Republicans are already investigating allegations against President Biden but this vote to formalize their impeachment inquiry, could give them more legal power to take it further.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said, “We have no choice. To fufill our constitutional responsibility we have to take the next step.”

Johnson says that next step is a vote on a resolution to formalize their impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“We’re not making a political decision, we’re not. It’s a legal decision,” he added.

Since September, House leaders have been looking into allegations that President Biden improperly used his political power for financial gain.

Now they say formalizing their inquiry will give them more legal power to talk to key witnesses and get important documents.

“To move forward and to have the upper hand in court as the White House continues to obstruct this very serious investigation into public corruption at the highest levels,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky).

Democrats are very vocal in their opposition to the inquiry.

“It has no credibility, no legitimacy and no integrity,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts).

They accuse republicans of wasting precious legislative time on an effort they say hasn’t produced any incriminating evidence.

Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-California) is calling the effort politically motivated.

“It’s painfully obvious that they are trying to hurt President Biden politically to help President Trump get re-elected and distract from the fact they have accomplished nothing.”

Even with just a slim majority of republicans, House leaders say they think their resolution will pass.