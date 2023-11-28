WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is back on Capitol Hill after the Thanksgiving holiday, and funding to Israel is one of the top priorities for lawmakers and officials.

“We have a lot to get done before the end of this year,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Lawmakers say they are ready to tackle their new challenge: finding agreement between the House and Senate on how to help U.S. allies overseas.

“Deliver aid to Israel, aid to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance to help innocent victims in Gaza, and military capabilities in the Indo-pacific,” Schumer said.

Schumer says funding to Israel is a top item that Democrats are discussing, however, there is no full agreement on how to proceed.

“There are different views on that and we’re going to have to have a discussion with the caucus and the administration,” Schumer said.

Republicans are criticizing Democrats for wanting to attach conditions to any funding sent to Israel.

“Congress has a responsibility to equip America and its allies,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

McConnell said the U.S. should send Israel whatever it needs to fend off Hamas.

“And I will stand by our ally 100%,” McConnell said.

While lawmakers work out their differences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is working to bring more hostages home.

“We’re determined to continue that for as long as possible to bring as many people home,” Blinken said.

Blinken will visit Israel later this week, amid hopes the current ceasefire could be extended further.