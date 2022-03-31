WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) on Wednesday released the following statement after meeting with President Biden’s nominee to be the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson:

“I was pleased to meet with Judge Jackson today and am impressed by her distinguished and wide-ranging legal career, extensive qualifications, character, and work ethic,” said Senator Peters. “Supreme Court rulings have an enormous impact on Americans and our way of life – from accessing quality, affordable health care to workers’ rights, women’s reproductive rights, environmental protections and voting rights – and speaking with Judge Jackson today reaffirmed my belief that she has the experience, temperament and commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans that is necessary to serve on our nation’s highest court. I look forward to voting for Judge Jackson’s confirmation.”

As the first African American woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Jackson’s nomination is historic – and has received extensive and broad support, including prominent conservatives across the legal community, national law enforcement organizations such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police, civil rights organizations and the NAACP. Jackson was previously confirmed by this Senate three separate times and on a bipartisan basis – most recently last year to serve on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Before her confirmation to the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson served on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. She was confirmed to the role unanimously and issued more than 500 opinions on cases involving a range of important issues. Jackson additionally has prior experience as a Vice Chair and Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, as a federal public defender, as a lawyer in private practice, and as a law clerk at all three levels of the federal Judiciary, including for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.