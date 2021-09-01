Some Republican lawmakers want defense spending bill to investigate Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some U.S. House Republicans want to use a defense spending bill to investigate the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“What we saw in Afghanistan last month was devastating,” Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said.

Rogers was one of the lawmakers filing dozens of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act.

“We must find out what advice President Biden was given or ignored in making these disastrous decisions,” Rogers said.

One amendment calls on the Biden administration to tell Congress what weapons fell into Taliban control and what intelligence was shared with them.

“There are many more questions about what happened in Afghanistan that must be answered. It’s the duty of this committee to find the answers,” Rogers said.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) says lawmakers need to look at the bigger picture of what happened in Afghanistan.

“I think simply focusing on the last four months would do an incredible disservice to the men and women who have served there,” Smith said.

Lawmakers also want to add nearly $25 billion to the Pentagon’s budget, to better prepare for emerging threats from China.

“I think the least we can do is try to keep our spending even with inflation and this measure does that,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

Bacon and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) want to see America do more to compete.

“China’s beating us at our own game because they’re spending their money more effectively and that’s the true challenge facing us,” Moulton said.

The final version of the NDAA must be passed before Oct. 1.