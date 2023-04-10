WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – On Friday, a Texas judge issued a ruling that halted FDA approval of an abortion drug nationwide. Now the White House says they’re confident the unprecedented ruling will be defeated.

“A single court in Texas has taken the dangerous steps,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.

The White House says the FDA will not make any immediate changes to the availability of Mifepristone, the medication used for abortions up to 11 weeks in pregnancy.

“The Department of Justice has already filed a notice of appeal,” said Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council.

The ruling put the future of the drug in jeopardy and while the administration is appealing, some Democrats say the FDA has the authority to ignore the ruling — an idea Texas Congressman Tony Gonzalez rejects.

“It’s very dangerous when you have the administration coming and saying they may not uphold a ruling,” Rep Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said.

To complicate the issue, on Friday, a different judge in Washington State issued a contradictory ruling barring the FDA from doing anything to reduce the availability of the drug.

“I think it’s important that states dictate their futures,” Gonzalez said.

Meanwhile, Klein believes the Biden administration could win in court – even if the case ends up before the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.

“What’s really egregious about this opinion is that it would be a nationwide ban,” Klein added.

Klein says when the Supreme Court ended the nationwide abortion rights, the court said it was returning power to states.

“This ruling in this case would be the exact opposite,” Klein added.

Finally, the White House says science has proven Mifepristone — which was approved 23 years ago and is used in about 60 other countries — is safe and effective.