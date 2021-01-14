Are $2,000 stimulus checks coming? Biden likely to unveil plan Thursday

(NEXSTAR) – President-elect Joe Biden will likely unveil his stimulus plan Thursday, which is expected to include an increase to the $600 stimulus checks most Americans have received.

Biden’s remarks will be delivered Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Biden’s advisers have told allies in Congress that the expected price tag for the package will be an impressive $2 trillion, according to CNN. The pricing of the package could still change, however.

“Some Republicans will engage,” he said, “and hopefully [lawmakers] can avoid a Republican Senate filibuster.”

$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.



We need $2,000 stimulus checks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

While the current price tag of the stimulus package is yet to be definitively known, it is expected to include an extension of unemployment assistance, the expansion of a child tax credit, aid to local and state governments, a boost for small businesses, funding for vaccine distribution and schools, and a third round of stimulus checks.

Last week, Biden told voters in Georgia that if Democrats won those races, $2,000 stimulus checks would be on their way to most Americans.

With Democratic victories in Georgia, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reinforced that money was on its way.

“One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families,” Schumer, who will become majority leader, said Wednesday.

Previously, the GOP-controlled Senate and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been the biggest hurdle for getting larger direct payments passed.

So when could this $2,000 payment become a reality? Probably early February at the earliest. The results in Georgia would first need to be certified before the new senators take their seats. It’s expected that Republicans will file appeals to those results. The deadline to certify results is January 22.