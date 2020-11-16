Skip to content
Washington-DC
Missouri Senator criticized for saluting Capitol protesters with fist pump
Video
Gallery
West Virginia lawmaker recorded himself storming U.S. Capitol while wearing helmet
More Washington-DC Headlines
Woman shot and killed during Capitol siege was from San Diego
Video
Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol
Gallery
Protesters swarm statehouses across the country
Video
LIVE: DC update after Congress certifies Biden’s Electoral College win
Live
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
EXCLUSIVE: Political strategist speaks on Capitol chaos
Video
‘It’s over’: Trump ally Lindsey Graham tells Senate Biden is the legitimate president
What is the 25th Amendment? Here’s why people are asking in wake of DC violence
Video
Trump blocked from posting on Facebook for 24 hours
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Trending Stories
4 people died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol
New performing arts center in Curtis nearing completion
Video
Hill guardian stands tall at Marquette Mountain
Video
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people 65+ in Menominee and Delta Counties
Stimulus check taxes: Will stimulus payments impact your taxes?
Contrast Coffee hits shelves in U.P. grocery stores
Video
Pro Football Challenge
Mick Mulvaney among White House aides resigning after Capitol riot
Gallery
Rep. Omar says she’s drawing up new articles of impeachment against President Trump
Spectrum vaccinating insurance workers, saying it can’t go outside phase limits
Video