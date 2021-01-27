Senate holds confirmation hearing for Granholm to be energy secretary

(WOOD) — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday held a confirmation hearing for former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who has been chosen by President Joe Biden to be U.S. energy secretary.

A replay of the hearing can be found on the committee’s website.

Granholm served two terms as Michigan’s governor from 2003-2011 and should play an important role in the implementation of President Joe Biden’s clean energy initiatives. A major portion of those initiatives rely on automotive giants to get on board; automotive giants that are headquartered in Michigan and Granholm worked with while serving as governor.

On top of having experience with Michigan’s automotive giants, Granholm also has a history when it comes to clean energy initiatives.

In 2007, she proposed and signed the ‘No Worker Left Behind’ Act, which was designed to offer two years of free training or community college to workers who were displaced or unemployed due to changing job trends. Since August of 2007, over 130,000 people have enrolled in the program and according to a study conducted on the program in 2009, over 72 percent of those enrolled had found work or retained their positions.

In 2008, Granholm passed a renewable portfolio standard requiring ten percent of Michigan’s energy to come from clean energy sources by 2015 and 25 percent by 2025. As of 2019, Michigan had more than 11,000 jobs in the renewable energy sector.