Whitmer to attend Biden’s inauguration in DC

In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, from left, gubernatorial running mate Garland Gilchrist, former Vice President Joe Biden and Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer arrive at Leo’s Coney Island in Southfield, Mich. On Friday, April 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on photos circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden and Whitmer violated social distancing rules on April 9, 2020. The September 2018 photos were made when Biden was campaigning in Michigan for Whitmer. (Daniel Mears/The Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Whitmer, a Democrat like Biden and Harris, worked on their campaign and is co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

In announcing Tuesday that she would be at the swearing in, she said she looked forward to working with them on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” a statement from the governor reads. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

Biden has also nominated Whitmer to serve as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.