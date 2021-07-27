WATCH: Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a tumultuous off-season, with many wondering whether or not Aaron Rodgers would suit up for the Green and Gold, the veteran quarterback and three-time NFL MVP arrived in Green Bay late Monday night.

The rift between the Packers and their franchise quarterback has been well documented this offseason. From the report breaking on Draft Night that Rodgers was disgruntled with the team, news broke Monday that Rodgers would reportedly return and play for the Packers in 2021.

Rodgers did not show up for any of OTA’s, for the first time in 16 seasons. Instead, sophomore quarterback Jordan Love took the reps with the first-string team and it was a mystery as to whether or not Rodgers would suit up again in Green Bay.

The Packers held their shareholders’ meeting Monday where President Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst spoke at length that Rodgers was their leader and with him at the helm, the Green and Gold were on the path that could end with a Super Bowl.

Veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27 and the first practice for the Packers is Wednesday, July 28.