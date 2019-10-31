WATCH: Dancing priest steals the show at Florida high school’s pep rally

(CNN) – A Florida priest is making people want to get up and dance.

Father Ricardo Rivera had everyone on their feet at a pep rally at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

He joined dancers and cheerleaders during their routine and didn’t miss a beat.

Father Rivera is a senior Theology teacher and an ordained priest.

His appearance was a surprise for everyone except the dance coach.

The crowd went wild at the end of the routine.

The video already has more than 17,000 views on Twitter.

