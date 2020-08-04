WATCH: Gov. Evers, state officials to provide Aug. 4 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined by other state officials to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.

Ahead of Gov. Evers’ July 30 briefing, he enacted a statewide mask mandate. Under the mandate, everyone 5-years-old and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. There are exceptions, including when a person eats, drinks, or swims and for individuals with health conditions or disabilities.

WFRV Local 5 heard from many in the community following the enactment of the mask mandate.

Alexis Clark, a restaurant worker who has some health problems, told WFRV Local 5, “I have a lot of asthma and in the heat like this! Yes I think the masks are very effective and very helpful, but it also makes every day living difficult.” She says that the temperature in the kitchen area of the restaurant she works at can exceed 120-degrees quickly. ” Having to wear a mask in those conditions is hard.”

Mackenzie Grabowski is also a restaurant worker, who thinks the mandate is a great idea. ” There is not much that we know about COVID-19. I think it is a really good thing in order to keep everyone safe. I just think that it will cause a lot of problems because some people just do not want to comply as it is. When I ask customers at my job to wear a mask, there is some resistance.”

Wisconsin law enforcement responded to the mandate as well. Many said they would not enforce the order.

“It is important for our citizens to know that due to our limited resources, and the complexity of the order, we will not be able to respond to complaints that are solely of an individual not wearing a face covering. We believe our community members understand the importance of this issue and so far, we have seen overwhelming voluntary compliance,” Appleton Police said.

A group in central Wisconsin that opposes the mandate is planning to hold a rally on August 8.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he wants the Legislature to reconvene to strike down Gov. Evers’ mask mandate. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he was talking with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about a plan.

