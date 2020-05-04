Gov. Whitmer creates COVID-19 accountability office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has created a COVID-19 Office of Accountability to keep an eye on all state spending linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The dollars we’ve used to keep people safe during this pandemic have come not only from the state treasury, but also from philanthropic sources and the federal government,” Whitmer listed at a Monday afternoon press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center near Lansing. “Michiganders have the right to expect, no less so in a time of crisis, that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources.”

The office, which was created by executive order and which will exist within the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, will report to the state budget director and to Whitmer.

Its chief will be designated by DTMB, but Whitmer has appointed Michelle Ling to the post on an interim basis.

Also Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new rules that gives hospitals and funeral directors 24 hours to notify next of kin about a death. Loved ones then have 48 hours to make funeral arrangements.

“The increase in deaths has placed a significant burden on the hospitals and funeral homes in our state,” MDHHS Robert Gordon explained in a statement. “We need to alleviate this burden and ensure the safe, proper and respectful handling of Michiganders’ remains.”

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan confirmed an additional 547 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,754. An additional 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded for a total of 4,049.

Infection and death figures that were set to be released Monday afternoon have been delayed until the evening due to a software malfunction, the state says. In a release, state officials explained that the program that processes test results stopped doing so. The problem has been fixed and the state says it didn’t lose any information, but said it would still take extra time to sort through all that data. Even when it comes down, it may be incomplete.

TESTING

On Friday, the most recent day for which state data is listed, 11,385 samples were tested by Michigan labs for COVID-19 and 9.9% came back positive. The number of tests run was the highest so far for a single day, and Dr.Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state is still working to increase that figure.

The percentages of positive tests are trending down and stabilizing, Khaldun. One week prior to Friday, on April 24, nearly 8,000 samples were tested and about 13% were positive. Four weeks prior, on April 3, about 5,500 samples were tested and nearly 40% were positive.

“As we aggressively identify disease and contain it, we expect (positive percentages) to go down even more,” Khaldun said.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

While officials have said there is reason for “cautious optimism” about the spread of the virus, they warn that it’s too soon to abandon social distancing measures. Whitmer and Khaldun noted more rapid increases in the rate of new infections in West Michigan and in some rural northern areas.

“If we reengage too soon or too quickly, we run the risk of a second wave of COVID-19,” Whitmer said, going to on say she expects “we are unanimous in that none of us wants that to happen and none of us wants to be in another stay-home order later this year.”

The governor reminded everyone that as the weather improves, people should remember to stay 6 feet away from everyone outside their immediate household and keep a mask on or on hand in case they come in contact with someone. Dr. Khaldun also reminded everyone to wash their hands frequently, which you should do with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

“We are certainly making progress, but we really must remain diligent as we continue to battle this virus,” Khaldun said.

In reference to large crowds at a few state parks, including in Grand Haven, while the weather was nice over the weekend, Whitmer said she was looking into whether they should remain open and would have more to say about the situation Wednesday.

Whitmer announced last week that construction and some other businesses can go back to work Thursday with safety protocols in place. She said Monday she expects to provide more information later this week about which industries will reopen in the next phase of economic reengagement. She did not specify which types of businesses would be next or whether they would open statewide or regionally.

While she hinted there may be an average two-week gap between waves, she also said that time could be shorter based on region and industry sector.

TUESDAY VOTE

Citizens in about 50 communities across Michigan will vote Tuesday. About another 50 communities canceled their May 5 election when given the option, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. Some that moved forward said they had to hold a vote because schools’ funding hinged on a May millage vote.

The state has amped up efforts to get out absentee ballots and decrease the number of people voting in person.

“We mailed all registered voters living in a jurisdiction with a local election — just over 740,000 voters — applications to request their ballot to be mailed to them directly,” Benson said at the Monday press conference.

“Voter turnout in this election is at 20% right now and will ultimately be more than twice the average turnout for our May local elections, which is typically around 12%,” Benson continued. “More than 140,000 citizens have returned their ballots by mail, demonstrating that even in times of great uncertainty, people want to vote and they want to weigh in on important local issues.”

Clerks are still required to have at least one polling place open for those who wish to or must vote in person. For those locations, the Secretary of State’s Office issued social distancing guidance and provided personal protection equipment.

Benson also reminded in-person voters to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands after voting.