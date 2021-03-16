Group launches ballot initiative to expand FOIA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization is launching a ballot initiative to expand Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act to include the state Legislature and the governor’s office, which are currently exempt.

Progress Michigan is hoping to get language to change that on the November 2022 ballot.

Under its proposal, all government agencies including the Legislature and governor’s office would have to produce requested documents within 60 days, would also bind legislative caucuses under FOIA, and would require a log of all visits to the Legislature and governor’s office and of leaders’ schedules.

While lawmakers have already drafted an expansion to include the House and Senate, Progress Michigan says it’s not good enough. One specific point it noted was that the bills include a 14-day window for response in which it says records could be destroyed. The group also pointed out that similar measures have repeatedly died in the Senate.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, on Monday also called on the Republican-led Legislature to expand FOIA, agreeing it has too many loopholes.

The state Senate Committee on Oversight will hold a hearing on its FOIA expansion bills at 2 p.m. It will steam live on the Senate’s website.

To get its proposal on the ballot, Progress Michigan must collect at least 342,000 valid signatures to be filed by late spring 2022.