Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can stream the briefing live right here.

As of Monday in the United States, more than 400 people have died, with over 41,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “I want America to understand — this week, it’s going to get bad.”

During Sunday evening’s briefing, the president said he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hardest-hit states of Washington, California and New York.

Another attempt to advance the aid bill on Capitol Hill failed in a Monday afternoon vote. The plan would send checks to U.S. households and offer support for small businesses and the hard-hit travel industry, among other things, but Democrats say it too heavily favors corporations at the expense of public health and workers.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program"

Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers"

Bailey Law Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bailey Law Office"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2020"