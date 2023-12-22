LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ‘Tis the season for porch pirates and online scams, and as the holidays grow nearer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning of yet another type of scam — website spoofing.

In a consumer alert about website spoofing on Thursday, Nessel warned people to avoid “spoofed” websites or social media accounts that might be “posing as legitimate or well-known brands.”

Scammers use website spoofing to make a fake website or social media account by copying the content from another site, according to Nessel. “These spoofed accounts can be used to steal your passwords, install harmful malware on your device, or to trick you into purchasing an item that you may never receive, or that may be a knock-off of the name brand you thought you were receiving,” she said.

In addition to scamming consumers, spoofing can also damage a business’s reputation and cause them to lose their customers’ trust, as well as suffer financially.

Scammers often lead people to a spoofed website by way of a phishing email or a smishing text, Nessel said. For example, a scammer’s message might convey an urgent need to log in to an account to stop suspicious activity or account cancellation. They may direct a person to open an attachment or click on a link, which contains a spoofed URL to a website disguised as a known legitimate business.

“Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails,” Nessel said.

The AG and the Better Business Bureau recommend the following to protect yourself: