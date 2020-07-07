Michigan suing US Dept. of Ed, DeVos over coronavirus school aid

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington. A half-dozen senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press, undercutting the presidents argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November. The aides include DeVos, who has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan and several other states are suing the federal government and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over the way she ordered coronavirus relief aid to be distributed, saying it benefits private schools over public schools.

The other plaintiffs include California, Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in California, the states asked that the rules set forth by DeVos be declared unlawful and that the U.S. Department of Education be prohibited from enforcing them. They are hoping for a preliminary injunction within a few weeks.

“The U.S. secretary of education manufactured guidance and then a rule that favored nonpublic schools at the expense of public schools in a way neither intended nor enacted by Congress,” Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice summed up the states’ complaint during an afternoon press conference with Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel said Michigan got $390 million for schools from the CARES Act. She said that according to the language of the law, the money is supposed to be distributed proportionately to the number of low-income students under Title I equitable protections for those who are academically at-risk.

Instead, Nessel said, DeVos’ interpretation gave local school agencies two options in passing out their money that she said contradict the law:

“Districts can allocate funds based on the total number of students enrolled in an eligible private school, regardless of income level, or allocate funds only for Title I schools, leaving no CARES Act funds available non-Title I public schools,” Nessel listed.

She said under DeVos’ rules, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Detroit Public Schools Community District would each get $2.6 million less and the Flint public school district $1.4 million less.

Nessel called DeVos’ move a “flagrant violation of the plain language” of the CARES Act and cited DeVos’ long support of private education.

“(It) is really just another example in a long history of an administration that uses any and every opportunity available to tip the scale in favor of private schools at the great expense of our public schools,” Nessel said. “But all students in this country deserve an equal change at an education. And that’s why we cannot and will not sit on the sidelines while critical funding specifically allocated based on low-income status is allowed to be reallocated by counting students who have privileges and resources already available to them.”

DeVos is a Michigan native.

Whitmer, a Democrat, and Republicans in charge of the Michigan Legislature last week reached a deal on how $3.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid would be spent, with some $512 million going to schools and an additional $53 million funding hazard pay for teachers. To balance this year’s fiscal budget, which is facing a $2.2 billion revenue shortfall, $256 million in state aid to schools is getting cut. That spending plan still needs legislative approval.

On Monday, the federal government released the names of hundreds of thousands of recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Among the recipients were private schools, including a number in West Michigan.