WATCH: UM Board of Regents pass resolution calling on Ron Weiser to resign

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)— The University of Michigan Board of Regents held a meeting Friday morning to discuss Regent Ron Weiser’s comments made about Michigan’s top three elected officials.

During the Meeting, regents discussed a resolution condemning recent comments made by Regent Weiser and calls for him to resign his position. Weiser refused, and said quote “I will not be canceled.”

The board voted and passed the resolution. Weiser was also removed from several committees.

On March 26, Chairman Weiser referenced Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel as three “witches” in a video obtained by the Detroit News, of a meeting of the North Oakland Republican Club. The comments were made when he was asked about how to remove two current GOP congressmen from office.

The attorney general took Chairman Weiser’s language of “witches” and flipped the script on him in the following tweet in which she says: “Witches who magically decrease COVID spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature? Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature?



Sign me up for that coven.



Do better, Michigan GOP. https://t.co/v14V0mJE4G pic.twitter.com/NC2XTuNs3c — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 26, 2021

On his Twitter account (which he has since taken down) he wrote:

“I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence… my off-the-cut comments received more scrutiny from the media and leftists in the last 24 hours than the governor’s handling of COVID, the deaths she caused in nursing homes and unemployment issues impacting too many hard-working Michiganders to this day. I will not be resigning from the University Of Michigan, and our focus at the Michigan Republican Party remains the same- winning in 2022.”

The University of Michigan Board of Regents plans to meet at 9:30 Friday morning you can watch the meeting live here on wlns.com in the video player above.

There will be no public comments at this special meeting.