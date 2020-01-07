Watchful neighbor helps stop suspected home invasion

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called in a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the arrest of two people during a suspected home invasion.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputies responded to a home on Olsen Road just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. They discovered the suspicious vehicle had been reported stolen. Deputies then followed footprints in the snow to a nearby home.

Michael Latta was arrested for the home invasion and driving a stolen vehicle. Courtney Latta was arrested for home invasion along with resisting arrest and obstruction. Both are being held at the Marquette County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves"

Addressing opioid addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing opioid addiction"

Public meeting held about nicknames

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public meeting held about nicknames"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020"