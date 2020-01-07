Watchful neighbor helps stop suspected home invasion

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called in a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the arrest of two people during a suspected home invasion.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputies responded to a home on Olsen Road just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. They discovered the suspicious vehicle had been reported stolen. Deputies then followed footprints in the snow to a nearby home.

Michael Latta was arrested for the home invasion and driving a stolen vehicle. Courtney Latta was arrested for home invasion along with resisting arrest and obstruction. Both are being held at the Marquette County Jail.