Water shutoff protections extended by Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Protections for Michiganders who have had their water shutoff are being extended to the end of the year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday extending the reconnection efforts that have provided water to 2,477 Michiganders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Whitmer signed into law a supplemental bill designating $25 million to the Department of Health and Human Services to forgive past due utility bills and fees of customers impacted by the coronavirus.