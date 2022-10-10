WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.

Authorities state that in May 20021, Baumgardt traveled to Barron County after agreeing to sell methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

When Baumgardt arrived at the location, officers searched his car, where they allegedly found bags containing a total of 116 grams of methamphetamine.

At the time he was arrested, Baumgardt was on active state extended supervision for Robbery with Use of Force and was also out on bond for an open state drug trafficking case from 2019.

Baumgardt was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.