LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) — A spokesperson for Mount Bohemia says after last weekend’s heavy snows, the ski resort is nearly ready to open up the mountain for riders to take the first downhill runs of the season on Wednesday.

“Good morning, we got HAMMERED this weekend with the snow!” begins the eager Monday release from the ski resort. According to Keweenaw County, the region got about 29″ of snowfall over the weekend. The National Weather Service is also forecasting snow showers for the next several days.

Across its over 500 all-natural acres and 103 runs, Mount Bohemia boasts the state’s tallest vertical drop and longest run—which measures into about two miles.

A one-day lift ticket is $92. The resort also offers a variety of lodging options and two new saunas at its Nordic spa.

