Weather doesn’t stop people from picking up Black Friday Shopper’s Guide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday’s weather didn’t stop some people from getting ready for Black Friday deals.

Every year the day before Thanksgiving, the Mining Journal sells their Black Friday Shopper’s Guide outside of the their Downtown Marquette location. Many people rolled up to the curbside and were greeted by the Thanksgiving Turkey and Santa to get their newspaper.

“People like to eat their Thanksgiving dinner, sit down, lay it all out, map out their strategy where they’re going to go first, second, third you know,” said Shannon Carter. “Figuring out who has what on sale. I think for a lot of people it’s a family tradition.”

Wednesday also started the kick-off to the Mining Journal’s Cheer Club where they collect funds and toys for kids in need.

People can drop those items off at the Mining Journal until December 23.