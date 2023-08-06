BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Rainy weather has delayed the finish Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 race has been postponed until Monday at noon.

NASCAR originally slated the race to begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. but a wet race track caused by rainy weather pushed it back to 4:05 p.m. and it was delayed once again mid-race.

Drivers were stationed to the pit road, as NASCAR crews worked to dry out the track at the Michigan International Speedway. The race reached Lap 74 before being called off for the day.

You can follow live updates on the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race at NASCAR.com.