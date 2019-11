MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - What is your legacy to the community? What is something you can do that leaves a mark as to who you are and the message you want to give about the youth in your community? That was the question, teacher Cynthia DePetro asked a group of students at Marquette Alternative High School seven years ago. She asked them to focus on something that wasn’t being done but the need is there. They found out that socks are the most requested and least donated item by homeless or other people in need. Out of that came their Rock the Socks event.

"It served two purposes. Collect as many socks as you can to donate to organizations that help our homeless population. Number two, let’s raise awareness. It’s easy to go throughout our day and focus on our own needs and not notice the needs of other people," DePetro Said.