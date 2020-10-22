Webinar on Michigan’s recent emergency orders Wednesday, Oct. 28

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is hosting a webinar Wednesday, October 28th at 10:30 a.m. with a panel discussion on Michigan’s recent emergency orders.

Panelists for the webinar will include Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director, Micah Babcock, Small Business Association of Michigan Director of Government Operations, Justin Winslow, Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO and Sean Egan, State of Michigan Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety and Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Deputy Director of Labor.

The panelists will discuss the emergency orders implemented by state departments and what those mean for businesses at this time. There will also be a question and answer portion for those tuning in.

The webinar is available for free online and is open to the public. To pre-register go to bit.ly/michigansemergencyorders. Questions can be submitted prior to the webinar to Emily Tardiff at etardiff@marquette.org. For those who may not be able to tune in on October 28th, a recording of the webinar will be available on marquette.org following the virtual event.

For more information on the webinar, contact Emily Tardiff at etardiff@marquette.org.