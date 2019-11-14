Weighing Your Options: Living an active lifestyle

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)– The American Heart Association recommends that adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.

Local 3 spoke with Taylor Wilson, a physical therapist at OSF St. Francis in Escanaba on the importance of being active.

“One of the best snippets I’ve ever heard was if exercise were a prescription drug, it would be the number one prescribed medication on the planet,” said Wilson.

Wilson says they key is to engage in exercise on a daily basis and a struggle with that, is finding the motivation to do so.

“I always say the first step to take is to put your shoes on,” said Wilson. “Make sure you have a goal and you’re working towards it. So we kind of hear, you know 10,000 steps is a good goal for your day. They developed that off of an Australian study where they said the average person walks about 7,000 steps per day and then it takes about 3,000 steps to hit that 10,000. That 3,000 steps comes from 30 to 40 minutes of just dedicated activity and so to think through your day, ‘Oh. I’ll get it in.’ We usually push that until the end of the day. So set out 30 minutes of time where you can work on that leg strength that you noticed is a little off or if you’re noticing that you’re losing your balance a little bit more. You know, work on that balance and so have a plan and a goal and then set that time apart for it to really get after it.”

As a physical therapist, Wilson works with patients who have been injured or are recovering from surgery and encourages people to seek medical advice.

“Don’t be afraid to engage a health professional,” said Wilson. “So if you ever have any questions about knee pain, ankle pain, hip pain, low back pain, neck pain, you name it pain, we’re here to help you. A physical therapist or an athletic trainer or personal trainer can work with you inside of those deficits really get you a plan that’s going to work for you. If it’s not fun and it doesn’t feel good, the likelihood that you’re going to continue is very low. So if you’re able to work with someone who has done it before and gone though it a few times, can really help you make a plan that’s going to succeed.”