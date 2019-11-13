Weighing Your Options: Proper diet for healthy lifestyles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Diet, exercise, technology and surgery. When it comes to finding a healthy weight, you have to weigh you options.

Local 3 spoke with Brett Peterson, a registered dietitian at Northern Michigan University on how to do that in the way you eat.

“A dietitian looks at the nutritional needs depending on what your job title is,” said Peterson. “Anywhere from working in hospitals for the critical ill, setting up diets for TPNs, for two feeders, diabetics, anyone going on dialysis, heart disease etc.”

At NMU, Peterson looks over menus to make sure they meet nutritional values, he consults one-on-one with students, faculty and staff and holds educational presentations for athletes and students participating in sporting clubs.

“One of the things is that, mom and dad aren’t around so it’s up to them to make their choices what we do at Northern as far the Northern Lights is we serve portion sized plates meaning that it’s set up per portion,” said Peterson. “But, if they wanted to, they could add to that. They could get a whole plate of french fries if they wanted. It’s kind of like giving them the keys to letting them do. But, they know what size the portion is. A lot of them will say, ‘Wow. I can eat whatever I want.’ And they go hog wild. After a couple of week of that, they realize, ‘Wow. Maybe I shouldn’t eat so much.’ I get a lot of inquiries from students who say, ‘Hey, I started college, last semester I gained a couple pounds. Is there anything you can do to help me?’ And we kind of just go through what are healthier choices at the dining facility.”

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, a healthy eating plan consists of emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. Includes lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts, is low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt and added sugars. And stays within your daily calorie needs.

For more information from the CDC on proper diets, click here.