ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – West End Suicide Prevention (WESP) has announced three upcoming winter events to support suicide prevention and the LIVE Campaign. Started in 2019, LIVE is a positive mental health campaign that stands for Love yourself, Include others, Value life, and Engage the community. Amy Poirier, a Foundation Coordinator for Great Lakes Recovery Centers and Facilitator for WESP says the campaign has gained a lot of community support since its inception.

“When we introduced the LIVE Campaign in 2019 it was really embraced, not just by the community in Marquette County and Western Marquette County, but by the whole U.P.,” Poirier said “We’ve been able to bring that message out to people across the entire Upper Peninsula now with some of the events that we’re doing. We’ve been able to engage the community and open that conversation surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.”

2022 LIVE Snowman Building Contest

The first event is the 2022 LIVE Snowman Building Contest, a competition aiming to raise awareness of LIVE and get people outside during the cold months. The contest is open to people of any age across the U.P. and is accepting submissions now through March 11.

Voting will take place on the WESP Facebook page and at the Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair event, with the winner taking home a $100 VISA gift card. Participants can gain one additional vote towards their submission by incorporating the LIVE Campaign into their snowman. You can find full contest rules here.

Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention

The second event is the Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention, another contest to raise awareness of suicide prevention and the LIVE Campaign. The event will run from March 20-27, with participants encouraged to take part in silent winter sports like skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, sledding, snow biking, or hiking.

Registration is $10 and all participants will be sent a neck gaiter featuring a LIVE Campaign design. All participants who submit a photo of their activity to wesp@greatlakesrecovery.org will be entered to win a $50 gift card to Down Wind Sports. You can find full details and register for the event here.

Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair

Finally, Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair will take place on March 20 at Westwood High School. The fair will feature health screenings, Blender Bikes, games to play, a prescription drug take-back box, and agencies sharing information about the services they offer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite snowman from the LIVE Snowman Building Contest.

Agencies interested in participating can register a table for the event until March 11th. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org or call (906) 523-9688.

(Photos Courtesy of Great Lakes Recovery Centers)

“There’s a couple reasons we want to hold these events,” Poirier said. “One is to engage the community, start the conversation, letting people know that mental health struggles are a common thing. Typically 1 in 4, 1 in 5 individuals struggles with mental health and the more we can talk about that and normalize it and people can seek the help that they need, the better.”

On top of these events, WESP encourages everyone to get involved in their regular activities, including monthly meetings open to anyone. You can learn more about getting involved with West End Suicide Prevention here.