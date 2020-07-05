Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reports first positive COVID-19 case in Ontonagon County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)-The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) received notification of the first COVID-19 positive case in Ontonagon County. The Health Department continues to investigate to determine if additional people have been in close contact with the individual.

“We will be closely monitoring any individuals who may have had direct, personal contact with the identified case, such as household contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Please remember this is a time for us to support each other and work together to reduce any possible spread of illness in our community.”

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

WUPHD says prevention steps include:

• Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if

you cannot wash.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider.

Learn what to do if you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Wear a mask.

• Maintain a 6 foot distance between yourself and people who are not members of your household.

Updates are available at www.wuphd.org. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the MDHHS website (www.michigan.gov/coronavirus), or the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/)