Westwood girls basketball team returns home to emotional reception

WESTWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Westwood girls basketball team was scheduled to play Charlevoix on Thursday for the MHSAA Division 3 tournament, but one phone call changed everything.

Head Coach Kurt Corcoran said the girls were doing a shoot around at a neighboring school when he got the call. The tournament had been suspended out of concerns for the spread of coronavirus. He then had the break the news to his girls.

The girls then had to make the drive back from Sault Ste. Marie Thursday afternoon. When the buses arrived back at Westwood High School, the girls were greeted with hugs and cheers from their families and fans.