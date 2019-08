ESCANABA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be at the U.P. State Fair on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Local 3 News is asking the viewers to submit questions for the Governor. If you have a question that you would like answered by Governor Whitmer send them to news@upmatters.com with the subject line “Questions for Governor Whitmer”.

We will try and ask as many questions as possible.