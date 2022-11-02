(WFRV) – The Economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday.
This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
- Most important issue for Wisconsin voters
- The economy – 42%
- Threats to democracy – 16%
- Abortion access – 13%
- Healthcare – 10%
- Crime – 9%
The poll also showed that 51% of voters align more with the Republican party on the issue of police funding. Compared to the 37% that align with the Democratic party. 13% aligned with neither party.
Findings from the poll also revealed information on where voters stand in the Governor and Senate races.