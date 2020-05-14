What the ‘new normal’ could look when you visit the doctor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When we see the number of cases shrinking with the COVID-19 pandemic, people may wonder what our new normal may look like in the future.

When it comes to the doctor’s office, one Marquette practice says it will be different than the way it used to be. Singletrack Health says the days of sitting next to people in a waiting room, sharing things like magazines and newspapers and toys for children are over.

“For the most part we’re not going to be using it and there are some things that are just gone and never going to come back,” said Jennifer Dehlin, MD, Singletrack Health.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Dehlin they saw between 35 to 45 patients a day going through their office. Back in March their practice changed how they do their day-to-day operations.

“We realized of course very quickly that we couldn’t have anyone that was sick in our building,” said Dr. Dehlin. “We set up plans in order to be able to see them out in our parking lot, curbside and having us wear appropriate protective gear.”

They also implemented telehealth which Dr. Dehlin says will be used into the future as well.

“Right now, we’re probably doing about 80-percent of our work over telehealth,” said Dr. Dehlin. “We’re basically looking at not changing anything too drastically as time is moving on here. There are some things that we’ve delayed for now that need to be done and we’re going to have to. Pap smears can’t be done over telehealth, shouldn’t be done in a parking lot. There is some work to done this summer with some of those things that are going to be coming in office. But, we’re really hoping to maintain the telehealth and curbside capabilities because there are some things that don’t require a touching type visit and so really they shouldn’t.”

Dr. Dehlin says that would be things like mental health visits or following up with lab test results.

“Following our blood sugars for our diabetic patients, helping somebody with weight management, helping manage high blood pressure,” said Dr. Dehlin.

For more information from Singletrack Health, click here.