What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A vending box for a job listing newspaper. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever"

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Precious Metals 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-13-2020"

Prostate cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prostate cancer"

Stocks 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-13-2020"