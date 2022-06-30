(WFRV) – It’s a classic summer treat for most – the Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs. In a few days on July 12, fair officials will announce new delicious arrivals but for now, you should get up-to-date with the latest changes for this summer staple.

First off, the biggest news you’ll want to know is when and where.

This year organizers say the WI State Fair will happen from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Times include:

Sunday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – midnight

This is the 171st WI State Fair for the 2022 year, it’s even presented by a well-known phone provider, UScellular.

Cream puffs pack discount

Organizers say this year’s cream puff packs have a sweet deal. They have a $22 six-pack voucher that offers savings when you redeem it during the fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations.

The vouchers are on sale now through July 29 and this deal is available online and at the State Fair Ticket Office.

Deals on state fair faves

Officials explain if you buy a $35 SpinCity 50 Ride and Game Tickets voucher you will save 30 percent of the cost compared to buying individual tickets.

You can find these vouchers here or by visiting the ticket office. Just make sure to get them before the end of July 29!

Bargain books

The state fair offers bargain books that include more than 80 offers and savings ranging from fair partners and vendors to gadgets and souvenirs.

These books are for $5 if they are bought before July 29. You can find more information here.

Where to get your tickets

Even though vendors accept cash during the event, organizers say general admission is completely cash-less.

Wednesday, June 30, is the last day you can pick up $12 state fair tickets, which officials say can be bought through these links:

If you’re looking for additional information, click here.