What to know about the coronavirus and how to prevent getting sick

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Coronavirus continues to be an epidemic that was first discovered in Wuhan, China and now multiple cases of the deadly virus have made its way to the United States.

Local 3 spoke with health professionals in Marquette County on what it is, what it isn’t, and if we should be taking precautions in the Upper Peninsula.

Dr. Kevin Piggott from the Marquette County Health Department said coronavirus falls into the same symptoms as the common flu. The only difference right now is based on your travel history if you have been exposed to those who have recently traveled to or from China.

“[The symptoms of coronavirus] are nasal congestion, nasal drainage, sore/irritated throat, cough, body aches, fever. Depending on each individual some people have a more severe illness or some may have it milder,” said Piggott.

Although no cases have been reported in Michigan, the health department is working with UP Health System – Marquette to prepare a plan.

“We follow the health department guidelines and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” said Amy Kilroy, an infection preventionist at UP Health System – Marquette. “So if we identified someone who might have symptoms of the coronavirus we would do a full medical examination, and depending on if they met person-under-investigation criteria, we would partner with the health department to send testing to the CDC.”

Some tips on how to stay healthy and prevent getting sick:

Washing your hands often, especially before and after you eat or touch your face

Stay away from people who ill/stay home if you’re sick

Sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow

For more information, you can visit the CDC’s website.