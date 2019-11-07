What you need to snow about winter driving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you use a broom, a brush, a scraper, or your hands, it’s the time of year when cleaning off your car becomes almost a daily routine. Before you drive off, do a little more than just clearing off a little section of your windshield. It’s not just safer for you, it’s better for everyone on the road. If you don’t you could face fines.

Don’t forget to get all the snow off your vehicle, not just the windows. If snow falls off your car and onto the road it could create a hazard for others.

If you’re looking for road conditions before you leave the house, there’s always the Michigan Department of Transportation’s website with cameras positioned across the U.P. https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map

MDOT also created the following video in 2018 to help Michiganders navigate roads safely.