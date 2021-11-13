Whataburger debuts new holiday sweater, pajamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re out of ideas for what to give the Whataburger fan in your family or looking for a Texas-centric gift for your friend, how about some Whataburger PJs?

The popular Texas-based burger chain has released its new holiday catalog filled with plenty of new apparel styles with the trademark diamond flying orange W and based on its orange motif.

Courtesy: Whataburger

The newest items include Whataburger pajamas for the family, sized for adults and youths. There’s also a holiday sweater that shows a snowy scene at a Whataburger on Christmas Eve. There’s a Whataburger sign on the front and a big Whataburger shake on the back.

Courtesy: Whataburger

The store also has matching beanies and holiday socks to go with the new sweater.

There’s more holiday items that are also on sale, including a collectable ornament and more pajama sets. All items can be purchased and shipped from Whataburger’s online store, Whatastore.com.