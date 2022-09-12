MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?

For most of the UP, the first measurable snowfall happens at some point in October. However, this isn’t the case every year.

Looking back at historical weather data for the area, how soon could we expect it to snow in the UP?

Average first snowfall:

Location: Date: Houghton October 21 Iron Mountain November 8 Ironwood October 20 Manistique November 10 Marquette October 23 Munising October 28 National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.) October 17

Earliest snowfall recorded:

Location: Date: Snowfall Amount (Inches): Houghton Sept. 9, 1991 .2 Iron Mountain Sept. 26, 1965 1.5 Ironwood Sept. 21, 1913 2 Manistique Sept. 26, 1965 1.2 Marquette Sept. 1, 1859 .2 Munising Sept. 22, 1942 .1 National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.) Sept. 22, 1974 1.4

Average snowfall for winter season:

Location: Average snowfall (inches): Houghton 166.6 Iron Mountain 61.5 Ironwood 154.8 Manistique 70.4 Marquette 111.8 Munising 144.8 National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.) 188.5

Average yearly snowfall total at the National Weather Service Marquette location in Negaunee Township in the last ten years:

2012-13 214.6″

2013-14 198.9″

2014-15 178.7″

2015-16 160.9″

2016-17 154″

2017-18 175.2″

2018-19 227.6″

2019-20 208.6″

2020-21 111.8″

2021-22 204.7″



This information in this article was gathered from data collected by the National Weather Service. You can learn more about data gathered near your community here.