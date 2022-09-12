MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?
For most of the UP, the first measurable snowfall happens at some point in October. However, this isn’t the case every year.
Looking back at historical weather data for the area, how soon could we expect it to snow in the UP?
Average first snowfall:
|Location:
|Date:
|Houghton
|October 21
|Iron Mountain
|November 8
|Ironwood
|October 20
|Manistique
|November 10
|Marquette
|October 23
|Munising
|October 28
|National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.)
|October 17
Earliest snowfall recorded:
|Location:
|Date:
|Snowfall Amount (Inches):
|Houghton
|Sept. 9, 1991
|.2
|Iron Mountain
|Sept. 26, 1965
|1.5
|Ironwood
|Sept. 21, 1913
|2
|Manistique
|Sept. 26, 1965
|1.2
|Marquette
|Sept. 1, 1859
|.2
|Munising
|Sept. 22, 1942
|.1
|National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.)
|Sept. 22, 1974
|1.4
Average snowfall for winter season:
|Location:
|Average snowfall (inches):
|Houghton
|166.6
|Iron Mountain
|61.5
|Ironwood
|154.8
|Manistique
|70.4
|Marquette
|111.8
|Munising
|144.8
|National Weather Service Marquette (Negaunee Twp.)
|188.5
Average yearly snowfall total at the National Weather Service Marquette location in Negaunee Township in the last ten years:
- 2012-13
- 214.6″
- 2013-14
- 198.9″
- 2014-15
- 178.7″
- 2015-16
- 160.9″
- 2016-17
- 154″
- 2017-18
- 175.2″
- 2018-19
- 227.6″
- 2019-20
- 208.6″
- 2020-21
- 111.8″
- 2021-22
- 204.7″
This information in this article was gathered from data collected by the National Weather Service. You can learn more about data gathered near your community here.