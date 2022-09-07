(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?
Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or snowblowers for another month, maybe even two. Recent history as shows that average snowfall doesn’t come until the middle of November.
Below are some statistics that can paint a good picture of when snow will arrive in northeast Wisconsin:
Average first snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin
|Location
|Date
|Green Bay
|November 12
|Appleton
|November 14
|Oshkosh
|November 18
|Manitowoc
|November 26
|Shawano
|November 14
Earliest snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin
|Location
|Date
|Green Bay
|October 19, 1925
|Appleton
|October 16, 1932
|Oshkosh
|October 10, 1932
|Manitowoc
|October 17, 1952
|Shawano
|September 26, 1965
Average snowfall for the winter season (December through February)
|Location
|Amount
|Green Bay
|39.4″
|Appleton
|35.4″
|Oshkosh
|29.9″
|Manitowoc
|28.9″
|Shawano
|32.4″
First snowfall of the season in Green Bay for the last ten years
- 2021
- November 14 – 3.9″
- 2020
- October 25 – 1.1″
- 2019
- October 28 – 1.2″
- 2018
- November 9 – 1.6″
- 2017
- November 11 – 0.6″
- 2016
- November 19 – 0.9″
- 2015
- November 27 – 0.2″
- 2014
- November 9 – 0.3″
- 2013
- November 22 – 0.3″
- 2012
- November 24 – 0.3″
Last year in Green Bay, the winter snowfall was 28.1″ which was 11.3″ below average.
