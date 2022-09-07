(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?

Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or snowblowers for another month, maybe even two. Recent history as shows that average snowfall doesn’t come until the middle of November.

Below are some statistics that can paint a good picture of when snow will arrive in northeast Wisconsin:

Average first snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin

Location Date Green Bay November 12 Appleton November 14 Oshkosh November 18 Manitowoc November 26 Shawano November 14

Earliest snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin

Location Date Green Bay October 19, 1925 Appleton October 16, 1932 Oshkosh October 10, 1932 Manitowoc October 17, 1952 Shawano September 26, 1965

Average snowfall for the winter season (December through February)

Location Amount Green Bay 39.4″ Appleton 35.4″ Oshkosh 29.9″ Manitowoc 28.9″ Shawano 32.4″

First snowfall of the season in Green Bay for the last ten years

2021 November 14 – 3.9″

2020 October 25 – 1.1″

2019 October 28 – 1.2″

2018 November 9 – 1.6″

2017 November 11 – 0.6″

2016 November 19 – 0.9″

2015 November 27 – 0.2″

2014 November 9 – 0.3″

2013 November 22 – 0.3″

2012 November 24 – 0.3″



Last year in Green Bay, the winter snowfall was 28.1″ which was 11.3″ below average.

Local 5’s Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger contributed to this article.