(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?

Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or snowblowers for another month, maybe even two. Recent history as shows that average snowfall doesn’t come until the middle of November.

Below are some statistics that can paint a good picture of when snow will arrive in northeast Wisconsin:

Average first snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin

LocationDate
Green BayNovember 12
Appleton November 14
OshkoshNovember 18
ManitowocNovember 26
ShawanoNovember 14

Earliest snowfall for areas across northeast Wisconsin

LocationDate
Green BayOctober 19, 1925
AppletonOctober 16, 1932
OshkoshOctober 10, 1932
ManitowocOctober 17, 1952
ShawanoSeptember 26, 1965

Average snowfall for the winter season (December through February)

LocationAmount
Green Bay39.4″
Appleton35.4″
Oshkosh29.9″
Manitowoc28.9″
Shawano32.4″

First snowfall of the season in Green Bay for the last ten years

  • 2021
    • November 14 – 3.9″
  • 2020
    • October 25 – 1.1″
  • 2019
    • October 28 – 1.2″
  • 2018
    • November 9 – 1.6″
  • 2017
    • November 11 – 0.6″
  • 2016
    • November 19 – 0.9″
  • 2015
    • November 27 – 0.2″
  • 2014
    • November 9 – 0.3″
  • 2013
    • November 22 – 0.3″
  • 2012
    • November 24 – 0.3″

Last year in Green Bay, the winter snowfall was 28.1″ which was 11.3″ below average.

Local 5’s Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger contributed to this article.