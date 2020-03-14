Closings
Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been out and about, you’ve probably seen cleaning and disinfectant wipes are pretty hard to come by these days. We’ve seen a run on hand sanitizer and other household essentials like toilet paper.

Cleaning and sanitizing wipes are some of the items on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of items that can help protect you against the coronavirus. And that’s one of the reasons they’re sold out in many stories. However, there are still some places you can snag those and similar products online.

Google Shopping

Office Depot

Staples

True Value

We’ll continue to keep this list as updated as products go out of stock or become available again.

