Whitefish Township Community Schools addresses funding cuts from Gov. Whitmer’s state budget

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN)– In the small town of Paradise, Whitefish Township Community Schools is nestled into the western side of Whitefish Bay. However, these schools are at risk of major funding cuts.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget that has 147 line-vetoes. One of those vetoes includes the Small, Isolated District fund or also known as “Saving Paradise” fund.

The $7 million fund is split between five districts in northern upper Michigan, including the Whitefish Township School District in Paradise, Detour Village, Mackinac Island, Beaver Island, and the Burt Township School District in Grand Marais.

The home of the Paradise Rockets has 53 students, 22 of those are high school students. Superintendent Tom McKee says losing this funding could result in lay-offs and possibly eliminating their high school.

“We have four teachers, who are some of the most resourceful and creative teachers around that provide opportunities for our ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders,” said McKee. “If we don’t get that fund, we’re looking at having to lay off a couple of teachers and losing our high school.”

83% of Whitefish Township Community Schools are taxpayer dollars, however they get $0 per pupil. 16% of the “Saving Paradise” fund, which is about $216,000, almost completely funds their four high school teachers.

Even though Paradise does not fall in Senator Ed McBroom’s district, he found it necessary to make a visit to the schools today so he can help advocate for the “Saving Paradise” fund in Lansing.

“I’ll be with the rest of U.P. team, we’ll be united together saying ‘we need this vote for an override on this Isolated School District funding’, said Senator Ed McBroom. “We need this money quickly, waiting for another budget process, waiting for a supplemental, waiting to hold debate on road funding is going to take too long. We need to get this done right now.”

If the “Saving Paradise” veto does not get overturned, Whitefish Township Community Schools will be able to financially maintain status quo this year. But by the time June rolls around, critical changes will have to be made.