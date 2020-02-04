Whitmer allies launch TV ads to support road-bonding plan

FILE- In an Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, then-Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer fills a pothole during a campaign event in Southfield, Mich. Gov. Whitmer is expected make roads a focus in her Jan. 29, 2020, State of the State speech after Republicans lawmakers last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike phased in over a year. Whitmer has signaled that it may take pursuing a number of revenue-raising options given the “magnitude” of the problem, though uncertainty abounds over whether she and the GOP-led Legislature can agree on a plan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Allies of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have launched $750,000 in TV ads to support her plan to borrow $3.5 billion to roughly double construction spending on state-owned roads and bridges over five years.

The Road to Michigan’s Future, a social welfare nonprofit, began airing the ads across Michigan on Friday. The group doesn’t have to disclose its donors’ identities. A spokesman says the ads will educate the public about Whitmer’s plan and encourage lawmakers from both parties to tackle Michigan’s road-funding problem.

Whitmer says Michigan can afford to issue bonds because payments on old debt will drop substantially in coming years.