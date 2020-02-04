Whitmer allies launch TV ads to support road-bonding plan

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In an Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, then-Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer fills a pothole during a campaign event in Southfield, Mich. Gov. Whitmer is expected make roads a focus in her Jan. 29, 2020, State of the State speech after Republicans lawmakers last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike phased in over a year. Whitmer has signaled that it may take pursuing a number of revenue-raising options given the “magnitude” of the problem, though uncertainty abounds over whether she and the GOP-led Legislature can agree on a plan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Allies of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have launched $750,000 in TV ads to support her plan to borrow $3.5 billion to roughly double construction spending on state-owned roads and bridges over five years.

The Road to Michigan’s Future, a social welfare nonprofit, began airing the ads across Michigan on Friday. The group doesn’t have to disclose its donors’ identities. A spokesman says the ads will educate the public about Whitmer’s plan and encourage lawmakers from both parties to tackle Michigan’s road-funding problem.

Whitmer says Michigan can afford to issue bonds because payments on old debt will drop substantially in coming years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette Area Theatre Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Area Theatre Awards"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Hepatitis C organ transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hepatitis C organ transplants"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"