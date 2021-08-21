Whitmer declares Aug. 21 ‘Older Michigander Day’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have proclaimed Saturday “Older Michigander Day.”

The governor’s office says Aug. 21 is meant to honor the state’s more than 2.4 million adults over the age of 60.

The governor says the state has more residents over age 60 than under 18.

She also says the Michigan is committed to supporting older adults.

“Our state is committed to supporting older adults by ensuring there are opportunities available in local communities to help them stay engaged, maintain their health and independence and live where they want to live and thrive with age,” Whitmer said in a release. “We encourage Michiganders to take time this month to acknowledge the older adults in their lives and join me in thanking them for the contributions they have made to our state.”