LIVE: Whitmer holds briefing, closes K-12 buildings for remainder of school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the executive order, it will create guidelines on remote learning for school districts. It also ensures that teachers and school employees will be paid for the remainder of the school year.

Each district will be able to create a localized plan which best fits their community. Districts will also have to give information about their specialized plans to parents and guardians. Those plans must be approved by their regional intermediate school district before it can be implemented.

If the plan relies on online instruction, the governor said districts should make sure students have the appropriate devices and internet access.

Students and families who are unable to participate in the new learning plan will not be penalized.

The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are creating a Continuity of Learning Plan template application for districts to use when creating their plans. The application will be available by April 3.

All high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year.

The executive order also cancels all of this year’s standardized tests, including M-STEP and SAT. In October, there will be a day for rising seniors to take the SAT and for other high school students to take the PSAT.

Whitmer told WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, earlier in the week that she expected to make an announcement Thursday about the rest of the K-12 school year. She previously said that officials were working on a plan with “equitable solutions” for the varied needs of districts across Michigan.

On March 13, a Thursday, the governor told every district in the state that they must close effective March 16, a Monday. Many didn’t wait and canceled classes starting March 14. The shutdown currently extends through April 13.

Several other states, including but not limited to Alabama, Georgia, Vermont and Virginia, have canceled classes for the rest of the academic year. Others have shut down schools into May.

