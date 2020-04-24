Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do know that (staying at home) worked and we’ve pushed the curve down, and it’s because all of you,” Whitmer said, addressing Michigan residents at a Friday morning press conference. “Today’s announcement is a step forward. There is and will be light at the end of the tunnel. But I want to be crystal clear: The overarching message today is still the same. We all need to do our part and staying home is the best way to prevent spread of COVID-19.”

The measure immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire next week. Michigan has nearly 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey among U.S. states.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if they can medically tolerate it. Employers must provide non-medical grade masks to their in-person employees.

“Under the order, no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask,” Whitmer said at the press briefing, “but a face covering is crucial to protecting the public and our critical employees.”

She said N95 masks, which offer the highest level of protection, should still be reserved for front-line workers only.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Whitmer said people with multiple in-state homes can resume traveling between them, though it is strongly discouraged.

“The vast majority of people in this state are doing the right things. We’ve seen the curve get pushed down,” the Democratic governor told The Associated Press. “I think it’s appropriate to reevaluate along the way. At this point we feel like’s good to have our first wave of reengagement in this way.”

The order continues to prohibit in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life, with exemptions for various critical jobs. Restaurants remain closed to dine-in customers under a separate measure, and bars, movie theaters, gyms and other sports facilities also are still shuttered.

The prior stay-home order — in tandem with guidance issued by Whitmer’s office — prompted lawsuits on behalf of anglers, landscaping companies, cottage owners and others. Republicans who control the Legislature also criticized it and plan to vote Friday to limit her emergency powers despite a certain veto. Conservative demonstrators held a large rally at the state Capitol last week, and a much smaller protest took place Thursday outside the governor’s residence in Lansing.

Whitmer defended the previous order, which she issued April 9 and was stricter than one that took effect March 24. Imposing some of the country’s toughest restrictions, she said, was necessary because of what were rapidly rising cases and deaths that threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

“Michigan’s COVID-19 experience was tougher than just about any other state,” said Whitmer, whose moves have been backed by health experts and in public polling.

Landscaping and more outdoor activities, she said, were “naturally parts of our economy that we could move forward on” now. While golfing is allowed, the use of carts is not. State parks will generally remain open and people already were allowed to run, walk, hike and ride bikes.

Whitmer said her administration is talking with medical and business experts to assess different jobs and industries for risk, to promulgate safety protocols and to determine “markers” that need to be reached before reopening additional sectors. She said more will be revealed on Monday.

The order does not explicitly address Detroit-area automakers’ ability to restart plants. It continues to list “transportation and logistics” and “critical manufacturing” as sectors where some employees can go to work. Talks continue between the Detroit Three and the United Auto Workers union.

“This is one of what will be many waves,” Whitmer said. “My hope is that we can contemplate the next one. But it all depends on if people observe these best practices, if we can keep the COVID-19 trajectory headed downward and if we can keep people safe.”

At the press conference, she qualified that if Michigan starts to see troubling increases in cases and deaths, she may order a step back and again tighten up restrictions, saying the state must remain “nimble” in its response.

“My hope, though, my fervent hope, is that people still take this incredibly seriously,” she said.

She said more information on coming “waves” of the economy reopening would be announced next week.

According to the most recent data released Thursday, more than 35,000 people in Michigan have contracted coronavirus and nearly 3,000 of them have died. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said a plateau in cases is cause for “cautious optimism,” but said “we are by no means out of the woods.”

“If any of these things — trends in cases, hospital capacity or public health system capacity — if any of those three things appear that they are going in the wrong direction, we will need to look at strengthening our public health and social distancing requirements again so that we can prevent another surge in cases, ” she warned.

She urged everyone to follow the safety guidelines in the governor’s updated order and said employers providing safe workspaces will be key in keeping the virus under control.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are people who are older and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.